LSU Outfielder Dylan Crews Selected by the Nationals with No. 2 Pick in 2023 MLB Draft

Title: Nationals Select LSU Outfielder Dylan Crews with No. 2 Overall Pick in the 2023 MLB Draft

In an exciting move, the Washington Nationals have chosen LSU outfielder Dylan Crews with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Crews, who entered the Draft as MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 prospect, has garnered attention with his exceptional college career and recently received the prestigious 2023 Golden Spikes Award.

During his time at LSU, the 21-year-old outfielder showcased his immense talent and contributed significantly to the team’s success. Crews recorded an astounding .426 batting average, along with an impressive .567 on-base percentage, and a .713 slugging average during his junior season. He also belted 18 home runs and displayed excellent plate discipline, walking 71 times and striking out just 46 times in 71 games.

Furthermore, Crews played an instrumental role in helping LSU clinch the seventh national championship in program history, alongside his teammate Paul Skenes, who was the first pick in the 2023 Draft. Their combined efforts proved vital in securing the championship title last month.

Considered a potential five-tool star, Crews has consistently received high praise from scouts for his exceptional skills in all aspects of the game. Notably, his swing, particularly to the right, has drawn admiration from experts. Moreover, many scouts believe Crews’ speed is sufficiently impressive to allow him to thrive in the center field position.

By selecting Dylan Crews, the Nationals have added a remarkable talent to their lineup. As the young outfielder embarks on his professional journey, baseball enthusiasts eagerly await the impact he will make in the major leagues. The Nationals’ decision to choose Crews with the No. 2 pick indicates their belief in his potential and marks an exciting new chapter in his promising career.