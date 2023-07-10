Juan Osorio Criticizes Participants and Vows to Never Work with Bárbara Torres Again in La Casa de los Famosos

Juan Osorio Criticizes Participants on La Casa de los Famosos, Vows to Never Work with Them Again

Popular producer Juan Osorio took a stand against certain participants on the reality show La Casa de los Famosos (The House of the Famous) as his son Emilio faces nomination this week. Osorio, appearing outside the show’s facilities, sent his best wishes to his son Emilio, who is facing nomination alongside Sergio Mayer and Paul Stanley.

During his conversation with various media outlets, Osorio made it clear that he will never work with Bárbara Torres again. This decision was made in response to her decision to nominate his son. “Barby does not surprise me,” Osorio criticized Barby Juárez, another participant who gave points to Emilio, adding, “She is a person who does not have that conscience.”

However, Osorio expressed disappointment in Bárbara Torres. He mentioned that Emilio had helped her in the past and that she even knows his mother, Niurka, personally. Osorio found it disheartening that Bárbara would betray Emilio’s trust and support. “But Barbara? After all that Emilio has done for her, after he meets her mother (Niurka)… But hey, it’s the game and that it goes well for her,” he stated.

Furthermore, Osorio emphasized his decision to never work with the Argentine comedian again. “What I am sure of is that she will never work with me. It’s serious, just as I said that Wendy is going to work; I say it, it’s born to me, and nobody is going to force me to change my mind,” Osorio firmly declared, closing his statement.

The tensions within La Casa de los Famosos continue to rise as the contestants face nomination and the repercussions of their decisions intensify.

