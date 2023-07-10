Home » The Current Value of Mexican Gold and Silver Coins: Saturday, July 8, 2023
The Current Value of Mexican Gold and Silver Coins: Saturday, July 8, 2023

The Current Value of Mexican Gold and Silver Coins: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Title: Mexican Gold and Silver Coins: A Lucrative Investment Option with Fluctuating Daily Value

Subtitle: Banks Reveal Updated Purchase and Sale Prices for Mexican Gold and Silver Coins

Today, Saturday, July 8, 2023 – The Mexican gold and silver coins continue to attract keen interest from investors due to their low-risk investment opportunities and status as a reliable financial refuge. Unlike other investment products, investing in these coins is considered a stable option with potentially high returns.

However, potential investors must keep in mind that the value of Mexican gold and silver coins fluctuates daily due to changes in the international market prices of precious metals and the peso-to-dollar exchange rate.

Moreover, the valuation of these coins may vary depending on the institution through which the transaction is made. Different distributors may provide different valuations for the same coin. The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, lists all the authorized institutions for these transactions, including Banco Azteca, Banorte, Banregio, BBVA-Bancomer, Cibanco, SA, Mexican Mint, MIDE Interactive Museum of Economy, Ecological Solutions in Metals, SA de CV, Briggs Coins SA de CV, and Banxico itself. Some numismatic products are exclusively distributed by Banxico.

To make the most of these fluctuating values and secure the best deals in the market, potential investors are advised to stay updated on the daily fluctuations and compare valuations between different distributors.

The following is a comparison of the purchase and sale prices for Mexican gold and silver coins offered by selected financial institutions authorized by Banxico on Saturday, July 8, 2023 (as of 08:00 a.m.):

Banco Azteca:
– Silver Liberty Ounce
Purchase: $417.00 MXN
Sale: $517.00 MXN

Banorte:
– Aztec (20 gold pesos)
Purchase: $13,800.00 MXN
Sale: $19,900.00 MXN
– Hidalgo (10 gold pesos)
Purchase: $6,900.00 MXN
Sale: $9,950.00 MXN
– 1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos)
Purchase: $3,450.00 MXN
Sale: $4,975.00 MXN
– 1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos)
Purchase: $1,725.00 MXN
Sale: $2,488.00 MXN
– 1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos)
Purchase: $1,380.00 MXN
Sale: $1,990.00 MXN
– Centennial (50 gold pesos)
Purchase: $36,500.00 MXN
Sale: $47,000.00 MXN
– Silver Liberty Ounce
Purchase: $270.00 MXN
Sale: $425.00 MXN

Banregio:
– Silver Ounce
Sale Only: $515.00 MXN
– Centenary
Sale Only: $44,670.00 MXN

BBVA-Bancomer:
– Gold Liberty Ounce
Purchase: $31,000.00 MXN
Sale: $35,400.00 MXN
– Silver Liberty Ounce
Purchase: $400.00 MXN
Sale: $495.00 MXN
– Centenary
Purchase: $37,250.00 MXN
Sale: $43,050.00 MXN

Please note that the values provided above are indicative and subject to constant market movements and geographical variations. Other distributors may have different valuations, and interested individuals are advised to contact Banxico for further information.

Investing in Mexican gold and silver coins could potentially reap significant rewards. Stay informed, compare valuations, and seize the best opportunities in the market for optimal performance of these valuable assets.

