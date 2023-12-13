discounts on smartphones, iPhone, Smart TV, PS5 Slim, drones and more

Looking for last-minute Christmas gifts? Look no further! Miravia is hosting its Midnight Drop event, offering a range of items at unbeatable prices that are sure to arrive just in time for the holidays.

During this 2-hour event, Miravia is offering a new user discount of up to 15% (with a maximum of 10 euros) on the offer price.

For the kitchen enthusiasts, a 6-liter Xiaomi Air Fryer and a Xiaomi Vacuum E10 will be available at discounted prices. The K10 Drone is a great option for beginners, available for just 40 euros.

If smartphones are on your shopping list, a selection of iPhones and Androids will be available at great prices. Plus, there are also deals on tablets, including Samsung and Lenovo models for less than 150 euros.

For tech lovers, a 50 or 55-inch Samsung AU70 4K TV will be available at an unbeatable price, along with special offers on the latest PS5 “Slim” and Nintendo Switch OLED.

Not to mention the additional discounts available for new users, Miravia offers a wide range of items including smartwatches, instant cameras, and laptops, so you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to score great deals this holiday season!

