Kia EV9 SUV: Reservations Open for Electric Vehicle with Bidirectional Charging Technology

Reservations are now open for the Kia EV9, an SUV that promises a range of almost 500 kilometers and technology to return energy. The new EV9 electric car, a large SUV with space for three rows of seats, has a feature that has been trending on the internet – the ability to send electrical energy back to a house and vice versa, creating a circular exchange of electricity.

Moreover, with an agreement with Wallbox, a company specialized in charging and energy management for electric vehicles, the EV9 will even be able to provide energy to the local electrical grid.

The Los Angeles Auto Show was the setting where Kia introduced its vehicle-to-home (V2H) feature. When a vehicle like the Kia EV9 features bi-directional charging, it can effectively function as a mobile battery. In situations where the car is fully charged, it can provide power back to the electrical grid at times of high demand or even supply electricity to a home during a power outage.

V2G charging allows the electric car to be used not only as a means of transportation, but as part of a larger energy system, providing power when there is a lot of demand for electricity and recharging when there is less demand.

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Kia introduced its vehicle-to-home (V2H) feature through a display called “Kia Connected Home,” which illustrated how easy it is to use two-way charging. Jeff Jablansky, a Kia representative, detailed the procedure to PopSci: first you must install a bidirectional charger at home and then connect the vehicle to it. Using an intelligent management system that considers the hours of the day and the car’s energy requirements, the Quasar 2 Wallbox charger has the ability to both supply the EV9 with energy and transfer it from the car to the home.

In addition to the Kia EV9, there are several vehicle models on the market that are equipped with bidirectional charging capabilities, which allows both receiving energy from the grid and returning it.

One of the pioneers in incorporating this technology is the Nissan LEAF, which not only stands out for being one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the world, but also for its V2G functionality in certain versions. This feature allows LEAF owners to power their home with energy stored in the vehicle’s battery during a power outage or even, in some cases, sell power back to the electrical grid.

On the other hand, Mitsubishi has developed its Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid that also offers the V2H function. Although it is a hybrid and not a fully electric EV, the Outlander PHEV can power a home thanks to its good-sized battery for a hybrid, which is useful in emergency situations or for temporary home use.

As charging infrastructure advances and technological improvements are applied, more manufacturers are expected to implement bi-directional charging in their vehicles, offering consumers not only a form of transportation, but also a tool capable of integrating into charging management, domestic energy, and the wider electricity grid. This not only provides an emergency power source but also opens the door to greater interaction between electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, thus increasing the efficiency and sustainability of energy consumption.

