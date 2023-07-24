John Stamos opens up about his initial dislike for ‘Full House’ and his change of heart

Title: John Stamos Opens Up About Initial Dislike for ‘Full House’ and Change of Heart

Subtitle: The former “Uncle Jesse” actor shares his surprising revelation during a talk show appearance

John Stamos, known for his iconic role as Uncle Jesse on the hit family sitcom “Full House,” has recently revealed his initial distaste for the show in a candid conversation on the talk show “Hot Ones.”

During last week’s episode, Stamos admitted that he wasn’t fond of “Full House” from the start and even contemplated leaving the show. He disclosed that he had been pitched a role similar to the ’80s comedy “Bosom Buddies” but with children in the background, which didn’t align with his expectations.

In the early stages of production, Stamos had a sense of being “the star” of the series, fueling a bit of self-importance. However, he experienced an unexpected reality check during the first reading when his young co-star Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, stole the spotlight.

Describing the incident, Stamos remarked, “Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner, reads her lines and people are cracking up, I mean screaming. I couldn’t even hear my lines, they were laughing at her so much, and I was kind of hunched over in my seat.”

Overwhelmed by Sweetin’s comedic talent overshadowing his performance, Stamos confessed that he was on the verge of quitting the show, recalling vividly running out into the lobby to call his agent and demanding to be removed from the production.

However, with the guidance of his late co-star Bob Saget and some encouragement from his agent, Stamos eventually reconsidered. Realizing that “Full House” was a beautiful series built on kindness and love, he acknowledged that the show portrayed a new normalcy of a loving family, rather than a conventional one.

“Full House,” which originally aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995, revolved around the character of Danny Tanner, played by Saget, as he raised his three daughters with the support of Stamos’ Uncle Jesse and Dave Coulier’s Joey Gladstone. Additionally, Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, completed the beloved Tanner family. Lori Loughlin played Uncle Jesse’s wife, Becky.

Stamos, who also starred in the Netflix revival titled “Fuller House,” emphasized the show’s enduring legacy as it premièred in 2016 and ran for five seasons.

As Stamos reflects on his early disdain for “Full House,” his revelation serves as a testament to the show’s impact and the transformation he experienced throughout his time on the series.

