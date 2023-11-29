Home » Johnny Depp’s Disturbing Texts about Amber Heard Revealed
Johnny Depp’s Disturbing Texts about Amber Heard Revealed

The tumultuous relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to make headlines, with recently revealed text messages shedding light on the actor’s disturbing wishes for his ex-wife. The couple’s union began in 2015 but ended in divorce a year later after Heard accused Depp of domestic violence.

Amidst the legal battle between Depp and Heard, a documentary titled ‘Depp vs Heard’ has been released on Netflix, shedding new light on their high-profile trial. One of the key moments in the documentary revolves around an accusation made by Heard that Depp physically assaulted her during a flight to Boston in 2014.

Heard’s lawyer claims that Deuters, a witness, had acknowledged witnessing the physical attack. However, the evidence was dismissed by Judge Penney Azcarate to avoid confusing the jury.

The text messages and courtroom revelations have rekindled public interest in the troubled relationship of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It remains to be seen how these new revelations will impact public perception of the ongoing legal battle between the two celebrities.

