this is all we know

The Thai certifying company NBTC has already issued its acceptance report for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, at least for models with code SM-S928B/DS (international version, dual SIM). A leaked image of what should be a prototype of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It has delivered better than anyone else in the Android catalog by launching One UI 6 very soon for (almost) its entire galaxy of smartphones and tablets, so it is logical that the leadership of Samsung has already set its sights on another much more important presentation which also appears on the horizon, since everything seems to indicate that in 2024 the still hypothetical Samsung Galaxy S24 will be advanced noticeably to encourage the market.

Not in vain, if we remake the puzzle of all the information and leaks that we have been reading around the next flagship South Koreans, we can affirm that they will be presented on January 17 in San José, California, in a first Samsung Unpacked 2024 which, as always, will let us glimpse all its secrets ahead of time: even real images of the S24 Ultra have already been leaked.

For now there is nothing official but everything seems to go in line so we can continue revealing the photo of a Galaxy S24 Ultra that is already about to enter its mass production phase or at least that is what the movements of a Samsung that is already certifying the device around the planet presenting it to all the organizations that must authorize its sale in the different countries.

The first that has transcended the media, as you will see has already published the documentation on the Internet has been the certification granted to Samsung by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) de Tailandia whose analysis was carried out on the model with coding SM-S928B/DS which applies specifically to the international version with dual SIM.

Obviously, This same model is the one that should reach Europe con su chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy its latest generation AMOLED panel and everything you expect from Samsung’s most powerful mobile phone for the 2024 academic year.

Well, collecting information, it seems that Samsung will finally go back to betting on the chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with its own seal ‘for Galaxy’ which ensures a slightly higher level of performance. This will obviously be helped by cutting-edge memories, up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage not expandable.

As for its screen, it has a new generation LTPO AMOLED panel with 2,500 nits of maximum brightness at peak, WQHD+ resolution 1,440p and a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120 hertz.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will have everything expected, although without a doubt its greatest incentive will be that design of continuity that will finally bet on 100% flat screens again, screens that, on the other hand, should never have gone away. Or not?

Connectivity will be complete until 5G con doble SIM in addition to the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, aGPS and USB type-C, a connector that can also charge your 5,000 mAh battery with a power of fast charge from up to 45 watts. This power will drop to 15 watts wirelessly, with reverse charging of 4.5 watts as well.

It will have an integrated fingerprint reader, stereo audio tuned by AKG and a high-flying photographic system, which starts from a 12 megapixel front sensor to leave space for a 200 MP main camera a sensor telephoto 3x type and 10 megapixels, an ultra wide angle lens with a 12 MP sensor and, finally, another telephoto sensor with 5x and 50 megapixels. All this in a design of continuity that will aim to eliminate curvatures and return a little more symmetry to the whole, with very high level materials (there is talk of titanium) and IP68 certification to ensure durability.

And speaking of its arrival, sources in Asia say that the announcement will actually take place on the aforementioned Wednesday, January 17, with the pre-sale opening immediately upon announcement and official launch starting January 30. Your prices? Well, they are not known, but according to what has emerged, they should remain practically unchanged from the current models when they came onto the market.

