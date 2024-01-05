Home » Jokic hits a long shot in the throes of the game; Nuggets come back and beat Warriors
Jokic hits a long shot in the throes of the game; Nuggets come back and beat Warriors

Jokic hits a long shot in the throes of the game; Nuggets come back and beat Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a long shot as time expired, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday, who led by 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Jokic added 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Serbian tied the duel at 127 with a short shot with 26 seconds remaining.

The Nuggets, the reigning NBA champions, have won 11 of 13 games, including six in a row on the road.

Golden State couldn’t get back to the .500 mark after snapping a three-game losing streak on Tuesday. Now, they’re off to a 1-3 start in a seven-game homestand.

Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 30 points. Klay Thompson added 24.

