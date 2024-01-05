Home » Dead and wounded among the ranks of the Polisario militia breached the separation wall
by admin
Electronic flag – Rabat

Credible sources agreed that four people from the Polisario militia were killed at dawn last Wednesday in the Amhiriz area within the buffer zone near the Moroccan city of Smara.

These sources revealed that these people died as a result of being bombed by drones belonging to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces when they approached the wall and were on their way to carry out a terrorist act.

Media outlets explained that the matter is actually about people carrying weapons within the Polisario militias, and it concerns both Baba Hamoudi Al-Daf, who belongs to the so-called Second Battalion of the Front militias, and Muhammad Al-Najem Al-Salik and Hosni Ibrahim, who belong to the so-called Seventh Battalion.

While the so-called Blahi, who belongs to the so-called “Seventh Battalion,” Nafi Muhammad Salem, who belongs to the so-called Signal Corps in the Polisario militia, Hamdi Habib, a member of the leadership of the separatist front, and Bashar Al-Khatir, who belongs to the so-called Seventh Battalion, were wounded.

The sources also confirmed that another person from the same separatist militia, named Mr. Salek Ali Musa, who belongs to the so-called Sixth Battalion of the Polisario militia, was considered missing.

