Minor collision between 2 subway trains causes minor derailment in Manhattan – Telemundo New York (47)

Subway Derailment in Manhattan Leaves at Least 26 Injured

A minor collision between two subway trains in Manhattan led to a partial derailment and left at least 26 people injured, according to the FDNY. The incident occurred at the 96th Street station near Broadway around 3 p.m.

MTA sources reported that a passenger train collided at low speed with an out-of-service train, resulting in a minor derailment on the Upper West Side. New York City Transportation President Richard Davey confirmed that the passenger train that derailed had approximately 300 to 400 people on board and that all passengers were evacuated.

During a press conference outside the 96th Street subway station, officials provided details of the incident. Davey stated that the out-of-service train was vandalized, possibly as a prank, by pulling its emergency cables. Subsequently, workers began rewiring the train, and it is believed that the train “restarted” and began moving despite a red stop sign, leading to the collision with the passenger train.

Emergency responders, including the FDNY and the NYPD, quickly arrived at the scene. Firefighters requested a power cut on the tracks and managed the evacuation process, while police officers helped passengers at the station.

The collision resulted in a disruption of subway service through Manhattan for the evening commute. The MTA recommended alternative train routes and advised travelers to expect delays.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have both been informed about the derailment. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced plans to investigate the incident, with Chairman Jennifer Homendy and a team of investigators expected to arrive in New York City on Friday.

As of now, MTA officials aim to restore service through the 96th Street station in time for the Friday morning commute, although they cannot guarantee that at this time.

The NYPD has closed Columbus Avenue at West 96th Street to West End Avenue to emergency crews responding to the scene. Mayor Eric Adams advised people to avoid the area of 96th Street and Broadway.

With the investigation still in its preliminary stages, authorities are working to determine the cause of the collision and the subsequent derailment.

