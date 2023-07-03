Jolin Tsai Joins Kuaishou for Exclusive Live Broadcast and Summer Star Wish Party

Another superstar enters Kuaishou! Jolin Tsai announced that Kuaishou’s exclusive live broadcast will start at 8:00 p.m. on July 14

Market Information Network – 2023-07-03 17:31:08

As the first summer special project launched by Kuaishou Entertainment, the “Summer Star Wish Party” has assembled a dreamy combination of top star lineups such as Jay Chou, Jolin Tsai, Jackie Chan, Times Youth League, Yue Yunpeng, etc., and will open a new brand new stage in this cool summer. Star powder interactive experience. On July 3, Jolin Tsai, the queen of Chinese, officially announced her entry into Kuaishou, which once again aroused heated discussions across the Internet. Judging from the video released by Jolin Tsai, she will sing exclusively live on Kuaishou at 8:00 pm on July 14th. As of 14:00 on July 3, Jolin Tsai’s official announcement short video has exceeded 1.58 million likes. Before the official singing, Jolin Tsai also brought a “surprise gift package” to Kuaishou users, let us have a sneak peek.

To make users feel more involved, the playlist of Jolin Tsai’s live broadcast will be jointly unlocked by Kuaishou users. Before the live broadcast begins, users can participate in voting on the event page to select songs. Among them, the top three songs will be successfully added to Jolin Tsai’s list of songs to be sung for the first time in the summer of 2023, and will be sung by Jolin Tsai herself. At the same time, Kuaishou simultaneously launched the “call to draw tickets” gameplay. Users can not only experience the live broadcast immersively in the Kuaishou live broadcast room, but also have the opportunity to go to the scene to be in the same frame as Jolin Tsai.

Not only that, all users who make an appointment for Jolin Tsai’s exclusive live broadcast through the Kuaishou APP/Kuaishou Extreme Edition APP can get an exclusive online ticket, and each online ticket corresponds to a unique seat number. Among them, the seat partitions are all named after Jolin Tsai’s songs, and the “exclusive tickets named after the songs” make the online live broadcast without leaving home full of a sense of ceremony. What’s more worth mentioning is that Jolin Tsai will also select a “Super Koi” and give him a “Sun Never Sets” travel bonus.

As a Chinese-speaking queen in the Asian music scene, Jolin Tsai, who has debuted for more than 20 years, holds seven Golden Melody Awards and has broken album sales records several times. San Niang”. “Look at My 72 Changes”, “Dancing Girl”, “The Sun Never Sets”, “Prague Square”…the list of familiar music works is too numerous to enumerate. Jolin Tsai’s songs are always at the top of KTV’s singing list. In the memories of those born in the 70s, 80s, 90s and even 00s, they must have had the youth accompanied by Jolin Tsai.

In order to arouse more people’s youthful memories, in addition to voting for songs, the Kuaishou station also launched a series of activities such as “Calling to upgrade the rights and interests of the Knights”, “You come to choose songs • Jolin Tsai” and other activities. Are you a true fan who can blurt out as soon as the prelude sounds? Which song will accompany you the longest?

During the event, users can also unlock interesting magic watches and flash games such as “Dancing Girl Certification”, “Love Fortune Lottery” and “PLAY Card Points” in the main venue of Jolin Tsai’s Kuaishou exclusive live broadcast, and welcome them in infinite joy. Jolin Tsai Kuaishou exclusive live broadcast.

Jolin Tsai showed us another kind of life, you don’t have to be someone’s princess, you can also be your own queen. Jolin Tsai not only conquered many fans with her ever-changing style of music, but also inspired many people with her “desperate three mothers” energy. After entering Kuaishou, Jolin Tsai believes that she will show more facets and surprises for Kuaishou users.

What songs will be sung in this live broadcast? Are there any mysterious guests? What surprises will there be for fans? From now on, search for “Jolin Tsai” on Kuaishou to go directly to the main venue of the event. At 8 pm on the 14th, Jolin Tsai will sing to you in the Kuaishou live broadcast room. At that time, “Super Koi” will be selected to start the summer star-wishing party carnival. Interested friends, don’t miss it!

Editor in charge: Ren Lien.

