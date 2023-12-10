JONNE the mastermind behind KORPIKLAANI has a new solo single “Tulilintu” out and has got support from Jaana Turunen.

Jonne Järvelä is the driving force behind the folk metal band Korpiklaani. After two solo albums, the self-titled “Jonne” in 2015, “Kallohonka” in 2017 and various singles, Jonne now returns to his “Shaman Duo” roots with the new single “Tulilintu”, which will be released on December 8, 2023 from the time before Korpiklaani.

Jonne’s music is based on eternal melodies and stories about returning to the origins. While the first, self-titled album was a raw and sober interpretation of shamanistic folk music, with Kallohonka the band moves more towards world music. They combine authentic influences from Native American, Sámi and Finnish folklore traditions and use a variety of folk musical instruments such as mandolin, kantele, fiddle, accordion and flute.

John is:

Jonne Järvelä: Vocals, Guitars, Violafon, Hurdy Gurdy, Mandolin, Kantele & Percussion.

Jaana Turunen: Vocals & Percussion

Livedates:

On tour w/ HEIDEVOLK & NYTT LAND:

THU 11-Jan Alkmaar Victorie

🇳🇱FRI 12-Jan Maastricht Muziekgieterij 🇳🇱

SAT 13-Jan Bochum Matrix 🇩🇪

SUN 14-Jan Enschede Metropolis 🇳🇱

TUE 16-Jan Aschaffenburg Colos Hall 🇩🇪

WED 17-Jan Nuremberg The deer 🇩🇪

THU 18-Jan Berlin ORWO 🇩🇪

FRI 19-Jan Prattlen Z7 ** 🇨🇭

SAT 20-Jan Leipzig Hellraiser ** 🇩🇪

SUN 21-Jan Hamburg Logo 🇩🇪

Band-Links:

The post JONNE – Neue Single „Tulilintu“ feat. Jaana Turunen appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

