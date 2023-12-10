Juraj Petrovič: Olympic shame | Opinions | .a week

even if the IOC wrapped the permission in phrases that these athletes must not support the war in Ukraine and must not have contractual relations with the Russian or Belarusian army, in his case we are witnessing a continuing moral and value decline. Decline, which fundamentally threatens liberal democracy.

The IOC has previously called on other sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international competitions. The ATP tennis association or the Canadian-American NHL have never banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing. The only fig leaf they use to cover their moral failure is the start under the so-called neutral flag.

