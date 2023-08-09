Home » José Emilio Levy Speaks Out About Alleged Mistreatment of Ana Bárbara’s Boyfriend
In a recent interview for ‘La mesa caliente,’ José Emilio Levy, 19, spoke out about the alleged mistreatment of his 16-year-old half-brother, José María, by his mother Ana Bárbara’s boyfriend, Ángel Muñoz. Levy revealed that he no longer liked how Muñoz treated his brother and decided to separate himself from him. Levy claimed that his brother was living like a prisoner, not allowed to have a phone, go out to parties, or spend time with friends. As a result, José María decided to go live with Muñoz in Mexico. Levy expressed his intention to talk to Ana Bárbara about what he witnessed living with her and her boyfriend in the US, hoping to open her eyes to the situation. Despite the situation, Levy stated that he will always love and respect Ana Bárbara and support her decisions. Neither Ana Bárbara nor Muñoz have responded to Levy’s statements yet.

