Austria’s most comprehensive quality seal check is now online

Seals of quality are primarily intended to provide consumers with orientation regarding the quality, sustainability and standards of products and services. They can strengthen consumer trust and promote sustainable decisions and industry transparency. However, the now gigantic label jungle can be overwhelming or even misleading for consumers. That is why the new Südwind seal of quality check would like to help people in the future better distinguish between strict standards and pure self-marketing.

Analysis of 63 labels and initiatives

The Austrian human rights organization Südwind, in cooperation with the environmental organization GLOBAL 2000 and the German Romero Initiative (CIR), carried out an investigation of 63 quality labels and initiatives in the food and clothing sector. The resulting Südwind seal of approval check is intended to provide a rough overview of the strengths and weaknesses of product seals and sustainability initiatives in the form of an online tool.

Martin Wildenberg, sustainability expert from GLOBAL 2000 says: “Many seals of quality work in the environmental sector only with very rough suggestions or guidelines. In these cases, it is very difficult to understand what the farmers are actually doing. Binding quality criteria or uniform minimum standards for quality seals are urgently needed. In order for the respective product on the shelf to really be considered environmentally friendly, all steps in the value chain would have to be taken into account, such as the packaging.

Categories: social, ecological, and transparency and effectiveness

The Südwind Seal of Approval 2023 is an updated version of the label check by the Romero Initiative (CIR) and the Brazilian institute Imaflora from 2021, adapted for Austria.

Based on evaluation criteria in the categories of social affairs, ecology, transparency and effectiveness, an internal catalog of questions was initially created with which the various seals and initiatives were examined. The whole thing is based on publicly accessible information, such as the guideline catalogs and codes of conduct of the seals. Finally, the seal profiles were submitted to the respective initiatives for comment. Both feedback and the assessments of experts were included in the final evaluation.

Nine seals and initiatives have been given the best rating of “demanding” (green) in at least one category, for example “Fairtrade” in the social area and “Bio Austria” in the area of ​​ecology. Four labels and initiatives have received the worst rating “poor” (red) in at least one category (ecology): the “AMA Seal of Approval”, “MSC”, “RSPO” and “amfori BEPI”. Own brands that refer to other seals and seals with a specific focus such as “Produced without genetic engineering” were removed from the traffic light evaluation and provided with classifying comments.

Little consideration for social sustainability

Out of 38 food labels, including company brands, 14 were evaluated in the social category. Only three, namely “Fairtrade Food”, “Rapunzel Hand in Hand” and “Fair Bio”, received a rating of “demanding”. Eight were rated as “fair” and three received an “inadequate”. A comparison of own brands showed that some seals meet strict criteria, while others only meet the minimum requirements of the EU organic seal.

Legal obligations such as the Supply Chain Act are still more effective

The tool providers are also aware that the seal of approval check can be helpful, but cannot work miracles. “There is no such thing as a perfect, all-encompassing seal of approval, but seals of approval are an important step in the right direction,” says Südwind spokeswoman Angelika Derfler.

She emphasizes: “In order to guarantee ecological and socially fair consumption, companies also need legal obligations. An effective supply chain law must require companies to comply with human rights and environmental standards.”

