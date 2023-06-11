Home » Greentech Index: What is NATURANCE – Definition
Technology

Greentech Index: What is NATURANCE – Definition

by admin
Greentech Index: What is NATURANCE – Definition
Naturance Nature Insurance Insurance. Photo: Greentech Live Screen

NATURE x INSURANCE

“Naturance” is a term that describes the connection between climate protection, nature and the insurance industry. However, it is important to note that “naturance” is not an established or universally accepted term, but may have been coined by a specific organization, initiative, or research group.

Based on the combination of terms, however, it can be deduced that “Naturance” aims to integrate nature and climate protection into the context of the insurance industry. This could mean insurance companies taking action to protect nature and the environment, developing sustainable insurance products or services, or addressing the risk of environmental damage.

EU-funded project NATURANCE

Nature-based solutions can help to sustainably manage natural factors and processes to overcome socio-environmental challenges such as climate risks, pollution and biodiversity.

The EU-funded NATURANCE project will examine the technical, financial and operational feasibility and performance of solutions based on a combination of financial hedging against climate risks and investments in nature-based solutions. Within the framework of the project, important knowledge networks are linked and laboratories for the financing of innovation and guidelines are initiated and organized.

Insurance companies under pressure from the climate crisis

In addition, the political and managerial conditions, models, methods, scenarios and metrics used to assess the risk-mitigating effect of nature-based solutions will be analysed. Finally, it will promote the adoption of commonly agreed principles, key performance indicators and recommended approaches for analysis and design, aligned with the EU framework for sustainable finance.

Climate protection meets insurance industry

In recent years, the insurance industry has increasingly focused on the climate crisis and environmental issues. Insurance companies recognize the need to address the impact of climate change on their operations and risk assessment.

See also  The Xbox online presentation will confirm that it will debut in the early morning of 6/12 and will bring new information on Xbox games and an in-depth introduction to "Starry Sky"

This includes taking environmental factors into account when setting premiums, developing products to cover environmental risks and promoting sustainable practices in the insurance industry.

Sources:

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101060464/de

https://www.umweltbundesamt.de/themen/studie-zu-naturbasierten-loesungen-im-globalen

You may also like

iOS 17 QR Code has two major improvements...

NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB Early Launch? It could...

[Gospel for computer fans]Nvidia GeForce Now service will...

GNU Emacs: Multiple vulnerabilities allow code execution

Clockwork Revolution mixes BioShock and Singularity

Where AI is already part of everyday life...

Discounter sells very special e-bikes cheaper

How to lock private browsing in iPhone Safari?Protect...

Google Photos also recognizes people from behind…

The most eye-catching all-match gray: New Balance’s popular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy