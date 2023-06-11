Milano-Virtus Bologna – Insults to Teodosic and a row breaks out with Hackett at the end of game 2: here’s what happened

An intense, physical, tough match, decided in the sprint as a Scudetto final should be. But the immediate post match of we are 2, won 79-76 by Milan over Virtus Bologna for 2-0 in the series, unfortunately gave away a bad episode that in a few minutes went viral on social media. A couple of home supporters have made an excess of the players from Segafredo who returned to the locker room already frustrated by the defeat and an uproar was triggered which was put down by the intervention of all the other players and the Juventus technical staff.

From the first reconstructions it seems that a couple of fans of Milano approached the entrance to the changing room tunnel, they started to insult Milos Teodosic, there also seems to have been a touch on the back and the Serbian reacted on an impulse, backtracking and climbing the steps of that grandstand area to collide with that individual. From there, an uproar ensued that involved above all Daniel Hackettfurious, and all the other comrades had to intervene to calm him down.

It seems that the fan was immediately identified and taken away by the security. The worst thing is that the fact took place in a grandstand area where there are often gamer familiesthe companions with their children, almost all very young, and this has meant that even the players of theOlympiad intervened to protect their loved ones. Absolutely a bad episode that stains a match worthy of a final Scudetto: now it will be necessary to understand what will happen in the event of any disqualifications.

