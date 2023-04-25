Juai Country Hundred Cities Public Welfare Tour was officially launched in Shenzhen Bao’an Gymnasium- China Entertainment Network

On April 22, 2023, the Charity Walk in Hundred Cities of Juai Countryside was officially launched in Shenzhen Baoan Gymnasium. Chen Xiaojie (a public welfare singer and singer) who is the president of Shenzhen Juaihui, Chen Zhiyi, the supervisory director of Juaihui, Cao Zhonghua and Chen Zhiyi, the honorary presidents Xia, Bai Yinhua, Zhu Qinghua, Zhu Xinlan, Chairman of Hainan Mozi Rural Revitalization Public Welfare Fund, Li Libiao, President of Juaihui Dongguan Branch, Wang Huixing, President of Juaihui Shaoguan Branch, Lai Xiaohua, President of Juaihui Heyuan Branch, Honorary President Zhang Yuming, Zhan Sha, director of Juaihui, Wu Jian, chairman of Huashangjiayuan, Longfeng Chuanqi (Huang Jiaqi), famous singer Sun Nan, Yuan Shuxiong, the original singer of “Good Morning Longhui” and other singers attended the event.

With the theme of “Juai Village” as the theme, the Juai Rural Hundred Cities Public Welfare Tour implements the strategy of rural revitalization, gathers forces from all parties, and contributes to the cause of rural revitalization.

On the night of the kick-off meeting, there were no empty seats in Bao’an Stadium. Singers such as Sun Nan, Yuan Shuxiong, Chen Xiaojie, Xiaofeng, Minghui, Li Danfeng, Su Meixuan, Ou Kaiyi, Haodong and other singers gathered and sang, bringing an audio-visual feast to the audience.

At present, rural revitalization has been listed as the main strategy for realizing the construction of a modern and powerful socialist country. Against this background, Juai Rural Hundred Cities Public Welfare Tour focuses on industrial revitalization, talent revitalization, cultural revitalization, and organizational revitalization. With a series of activities such as mother care and public welfare as the core, we are committed to exploring our new model of rural revitalization and striving to find a new way for rural revitalization.

In the future, we will hold 100 rural revitalization star concerts to sow the seeds of love and drive the development of local villages.

The Juai Rural Hundred Cities Public Welfare Tour series aims to help the revitalization and development of the countryside. The proceeds from the star public welfare concerts and live broadcasts will be donated to the local area for rural revitalization, except for operating costs.

Juaihui has served the society for 18 years. It has always been adhering to the spirit of promoting new social trends, advocating dedication and friendship, and actively assuming social responsibilities and obligations. Taking this as its original intention, Juaihui will devote itself to the cause of rural revitalization, gather various forces, and drive people from all walks of life Join the team of rural revitalization and work together to make unremitting efforts to promote the development of rural revitalization.

The Organizing Committee of the Juai Rural Hundred Cities Public Welfare Tour welcomes more singers and anchors to join us and work together for the cause of rural revitalization!