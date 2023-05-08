Juan Grabois and the left denounced fraud in Jujuy

After the resounding victory of the ruling party in Jujuy, the social leader Juan Grabois and the left front denounced fraudulent maneuvers during the elections that anointed Charles Sadir as governor. The national deputy Alexander Vilcawho came third in the competition, talked about the existence of parallel darkrooms.

The results for the candidate promoted by the outgoing governor and pre-candidate for president, Gerardo Morales, confirmed that the power built during two terms will continue to manage the destinies of the northern province. The same thing happened with the ruling parties in Misiones and La Rioja where they also voted this Sunday, May 7. At the close of this note and with 98.64% of the tables scrutinized, Sadir won first place with 46.44%, the Peronist Rubén Rivarola second with 20.93% and Alejandro Vilca on the left with 12, 1%.

However, there were accusations of fraud: Grabois denounced the implementation of bad electoral arts by Morales and put the magnifying glass on alleged negotiations. “The fraud in Jujuy, mainly against the street sweeper candidate Vilca, is scandalous. Gerardo Morales’ banana micro-tyranny + power and business pacts with Rivarola = looting of lithium, narco-state, political persecution and misery, ”he wrote in his Twitter account. Twitter during Sunday night.

Tweet by Juan Grabois.

The left achieved its best gubernatorial election since the return of democracy, but even so, it accused the setting up of parallel ballot boxes and a pact between the radical and Peronist parties to harm Vilca.

The deputy and pre-candidate for president Myriam Bregman He traveled to Jujuy and after the results were known, he expressed: “I want to thank everyone who joined us today in Jujuy. With the fraudulent maneuvers they did to us, several points were stolenbut they could not hide the deep popular expression that means the election of the FIT headed by my partner from the PTS @vilcalejandro”.

It is not the first time that the lawyer speaks of fraud. Before the elections were held, she had expressed in Radio Vorterix of Mar del Plata that there would be illegal practices. “We are fighting for second place in Jujuy and warning that they want to cheat us because the polls are giving us very high,” he had maintained. This Sunday in dialogue with The nation He spoke of “parallel darkroom”.

Vilca maintained the same on the morning of this Monday, May 8, after being in third place behind radicalism and Peronism. “ANDThe dark room was set up in such a way that there was a table only for the PJ list and another behind for the rest of the lists”, he denounced.

In dialogue with Antonio Fernández Llorente in no story by the 990 reported breakage and theft of tickets. “In some towns, all the prosecutors of the Left Front were removed from the schools at the request of the PJ prosecutors. It was a very tense day to be able to control our political force”, said Vilca. “It was something that we had planned that they were going to do but it is of significant seriousness. We made presentations to the electoral justice of Jujuy denouncing these facts. It harms not only the Left Front but also the popular will”, he concluded.

There has still been no response to these accusations from radicalism, which already has some precedents: in 2019, Elisa Carrió had framed Morales for falsifying the results during the gubernatorial elections. In the 2021 legislatures, Vilca himself had accused the ruling party of carrying out spurious maneuvers to impose itself. Two years later moralism is targeted again for the same reason.

