Pak choi: the properties and benefits of Chinese cabbage

Lately in the fruit and vegetable stalls of some supermarkets it is not difficult to find pak choi. It is a vegetable with an elongated shape, more physically similar to chard or romaine lettuce, which however belongs to the same family as cabbage. Ideal for cooking dishes with an oriental flavor or to enrich our Mediterranean recipes, Chinese cabbage is also extraordinarily tasty rich in nutrients.

What is pak choi

Il pak choi, also called bok choy, is a variety of white cabbage that falls into the category of cruciferous vegetables along with cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli. Originally from China, it is currently consumed and appreciated also in Italy.

Nutritional values

Raw pak choi is 95% water, 2% carbohydrates, 1% protein and less than 1% fat. It has only 13 kcal per 100 grams and provides an excellent dose of minerals, polyphenols, vitamin A, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin K and vitamin E.

Properties of Chinese cabbage

This vegetable offers numerous health benefits. Asian cabbage is indeed source of antioxidantsas the vitamin C, which protect cells from oxidative damage and strengthen the immune system. It also has a high concentration of vitamin Aessential for eyesight and skin. Contains fibre which help regulate the intestine and the Vitamin Kimportant for bone health and for the blood clotting process.

Ideas for cooking pak choi

Raw in a salad, cooked in soup or added to a rice dish, stir-fried or fried, pak choi is a versatile food which lends itself to various uses. His bitter but delicate taste and crunchy texture make it a great alternative to other leafy greens. Cleaning it is easy, just cut the base and wash the leaves and ribs well.

Mixed with summer salads

Pak choi can be eaten raw and mixed with other vegetables to compose a salad with Asian flavours. If you want to give more flavor to the dish, you can add spices, sesame seeds, walnuts or cashews.

Stir-fried

For a savory recipe, sauté and blanch bok choy in a pan with olive oil and garlic and ginger. Season everything with a drizzle of soy sauce.

A topping for rice or noodles

Pak choi is also great for garnishing rice, quinoa and noodles. When cooked with mushrooms and chives, the side dish becomes even more aromatic. To make the mix a complete meal, add a protein of your choice such as chicken, salmon, feta or tofu.

Steam cooked

With a few minutes of steam cooking, the pak choi is still slightly crunchy and preserves a good part of its properties.

