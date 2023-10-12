Home » JUDAS PRIEST – New album & Vienna concert
JUDAS PRIEST – New album & Vienna concert

The British metal legends JUDAS PRIEST announce their new album “Invincible Shield” for March 8th, 2024, the first single will follow next Friday. You will also – No April Fool’s Day on April 1st. Play in the Wiener Stadthalle in 2024.

The British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST will release the first single “Panic Attack” from the upcoming album “Invincible Shield” next Friday, October 13th, which will be released on March 8th, 2024 via Sony Music.

JUDAS PRIEST will be a guest at Wiener Stadthalle D on April 1, 2024, with SAXON and URIAH HEEP taking part. Tickets are available HERE.

The post JUDAS PRIEST – New Album & Vienna Concert appeared first on earshot.at.

