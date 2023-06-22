Home » Judge closes his campaign in Río Cuarto
Entertainment

Judge closes his campaign in Río Cuarto

by admin
Judge closes his campaign in Río Cuarto

Luis Juez, the candidate for governor of Together for Change, closes his campaign in Río Cuarto, with an important deployment of mayors and territorial leaders from the southern province.

He will be accompanied by Marcos Carasso, the candidate for lieutenant governor and president of the Radical Civic Union, and Rodrigo de Loredo, candidate for mayor of the city of Córdoba.

It is a key district: it is the third department of the province and the mayor of the main city is Juan Manuel Llamosas, who heads the list of Martín Llaryora.

See also  In three days of training, you can complete the independent creation of juvenile composition. _News Center_China Net

You may also like

One dead and two injured after a crash...

Patricia Bullrich criticized the controversial government project for...

Batalla saved a penalty in the last one...

SM opens KWANGYA 119 website to protect artists’...

Patagonia lowers its expectations of hiring people to...

Gao Yuanyuan posted a photo with Alyssa Chia...

what Olivero, Elorrio, Eiben and Di Santi propose...

The strange case of Mirella Gregori, the other...

Scioli challenged the regulations of Unión por la...

Rumors grow about Kylian Mbappé who is getting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy