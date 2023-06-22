Judge closes his campaign in Río Cuarto

Luis Juez, the candidate for governor of Together for Change, closes his campaign in Río Cuarto, with an important deployment of mayors and territorial leaders from the southern province.

He will be accompanied by Marcos Carasso, the candidate for lieutenant governor and president of the Radical Civic Union, and Rodrigo de Loredo, candidate for mayor of the city of Córdoba.

It is a key district: it is the third department of the province and the mayor of the main city is Juan Manuel Llamosas, who heads the list of Martín Llaryora.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

