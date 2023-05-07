Jujuy: Morales seeks national projection with a victory for Sadir

Governor Gerardo Morales seeks to project himself at the national level with a solid victory today for the UCR in Jujuy. However, many coalition partners take victory for granted and understand that the map of the main opposition coalition will not change substantially.

“It is a sung triumph; the correlation of internal forces will not be modified” analyzed a JxC source before PROFILE. Morales will receive Martín Lousteau in his bunker today and everything indicates that he will also be with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, with whom the president established an alliance within JxC. Under the motto “order and peace”, Morales seeks to transfer the “Jujuy model” to the national level and gain muscle at the time of internal discussion.

Carlos Sadir is the dolphin with which the UCR seeks to prolong its dominance. Morales will also go as a candidate, but this time leading the list of conventional constituents. Jujuy has ahead of him the drafting of a new constitution. Said discussion was enabled with the votes of Peronism in the local Legislature.

The projection in the polls indicates that radicalism may reap a victory above 40%. The collector system collaborates. Morales is so confident that he was in Tierra del Fuego on Friday and yesterday, supporting UCR candidates.

The novelty is that without a libertarian candidate and with a fragmented Peronism, the left fights for second place. The candidate is the deputy Alejandro Vilca. The left has already made a good choice in 2021 and is becoming strong in the capital, in Alto Comedero, La Quiaca, Humahuaca and Palpalá. The presence of the Polo Obrero has been key to organizing territoriality.

The FIT intends to capture the “angry vote” and believes that “unmasking” Javier Milei is a fundamental task for October, taking into account that it can capture social discontent.

Meanwhile, Peronism (the PJ seal) has as its candidate its incumbent, Rubén Rivarola, who is pointed out by many opposition spaces as a “partner” in the shadow of the governor. Rivarola takes deputy Carolina Moisés, who is a member of the block of deputies of the FdT. Far from having support from national referents, the PJ formula closed its campaign with criticism of the management of the economy. “We know the desperation that many families have when salaries are not enough, when there is hunger, when there are no ways out,” said the head of the PJ in closing.

Other sectors of Peronism come together in Unity for Jujuy and have Juan Cardozo as their candidate. The first candidate for constituent convention is Senator Guillermo Snopek, who could not compete for the governorship because he had a family “affinity” with Morales. Snopek is the head of the block of senators that took Cristina’s majority in the Senate.

The senator blames the president for having been “outlawed.” “We managed to consolidate a front beyond the challenges and the sticks in the wheel of the provincial government,” Snopek said in dialogue with this outlet, adding that “people are tired of bad management, which also restricts freedoms.”