The millionaire sum that the new King of the Vallenato Festival will receive

Although there is no greater glory for an accordion player than to be crowned as King at the Vallenata Legend Festival, Behind the worldwide recognition for winning the most important contest of this musical genre, the millionaire incentives received by those who win on the Colacho Mendoza stage of the Parque de la Leyenda.

Regarding the latter, the Foundation that organizes the accordion party, announced the date and amount of the Rey Vallenato 2023 award, Javier Matta Correa, and other vallenato kings.

The ceremony of the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival, in homage to Luis Enrique Martinez‘El Pollo Vallenato’, is scheduled for Saturday June 3, 2023 in the Miguel Vicente Arroyo auditorium of the Popular University of Cesar – Hurtado Headquarters and will be of the order of $364.500.000.

The aforementioned award will be delivered by the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation and the different sponsors that each year join this folkloric-cultural cause.

HOW MUCH WILL THE NEW VALLENATO KING RECEIVE?

In addition to cash, each winner in their different categories will receive accordions (Ortizo), electronic equipment (Sennheiser), in addition tos Cacique Upar trophies in gold, silver, bronze and Pilon Vallenato. The winners in the minor categories (Children’s King and Queen of the minor category) will also receive points redemption to receive prizes on the Pony Malta company platform.

In addition to the economic prizes, each winner will receive the Cacique Upar trophies in gold, silver, bronze and Pilón Vallenato.

“With the award ceremony, the cycle of the contest is closed in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, who produced a positive balance in all orders. Congratulations to the winners and we look forward to seeing you at the award ceremony to share this special moment of joy and reaffirm that vallenato is the music that has the greatest resonance in Colombia, having the Vallenata Legend Festival as a platform.”expressed the president of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata Rodolfo Molina Araújo.

In the case of King Vallenato Javier Matta, the economic prize would amount to about $28 milliontaking into account that you will receive $20.000.000 in cash, in addition to an Ortizo accordion and Sennheiser electronic equipment with an approximate value of 8 million pesos.

WINNERS AND PRIZES

professional accordion

King: Javier Antonio Matta Correa $20,000,000

2. Omar Alberto Hernández Brochero $14,000,000

3. José Juan Camilo Guerra Mendoza $10,000,000

Major accordion player

Reina: Wendy Paola Corzo $12,000,000

2. Sara Marcela Arango Pérez $8,000,000

3. Madeleine Bolaño Escobar $6,000,000

amateur accordion

King: Jesus David Valderrama Mora $8,000,000

2. Gregorio Javier Gutiérrez $6,000,000

3. Jairo Gacel Moreno Orozco $5,000,000

Youth Accordion

King: Kevin Leonardo Noguera Royals $6,000,000

2. Maikel Andrés Rodiño Ochoa $4,000,000

3. Juan Esteban Ochoa Barros $3,000,000

Children’s accordion

King: Armando Luis Espitia Benavides $6,000,000

2. Fernando José Salcedo Matute $4,000,000

3. Nehemías Camaño Canchila $3,000,000

minor accordion player

Queen: Sofía Pinzón Donated $6,000,000

2. Laura Sofia Benitez Cabezas $4,000,000

3. Heinis Yulieth Gulfo Palma $3,000,000

Unpublished Vallenato Song

King: Juan Pablo Marín Álvarez – If a rose is born (Paseo) $15,000,000

2. Julio Cesar Romo Mendoza – I am a farmer (Paseo) $10,000,000

3. Ruth María Ferias Fonseca – Ella (Paseo) $6,000,000

Major Piqueria

King: Julio Erasmo Gutiérrez Vega $8,000,000

2. Ángel María González Valdelamar $6,000,000

3. Dilson Gabriel Hernández Arrieta $4,000,000

Children’s piqueria

Queen: Dahiana Andrea García Carvajal $2,500,000

2. Heilyn Lucía Gil Prasca – San Marcos $1,500,000

3. Samuel Alexander Guanipa Alvarez $1,000,0

Major Category bollards

1. Pilon Cañaguate $10,000,000

2. Los Manaureros Pylon $8,000,000

3. Pilón Pailitas – $6,000,000 in bankruptcy

Piloneras Youth Category

1. Piloneros Loperena – Loperena National College $6,000,000

2. Customs of my town – La Sagrada Familia School $5,000,000

3. Pilón Joseumar – José Eugenio Martínez School $4,000,000

Piloneras Children’s Category

1. Path of Peace – JAC Los Mayales Urbanization $5,000,000

2. Copeyano Pride – Modern Gymnasium School $4,000,000

3. Piloneros Alegre Pequeñín – Colegio Pequeñín $3,000,000

Best Cashier $3.000.000

Best Guacharaquero $3.000.000

Winner Poster $2.500.000

BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN