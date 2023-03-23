Home Entertainment Justin Timberlake, Zheng Haoyan and Zhou Dongyu appear in the latest image advertisement of Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama series
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake, Zheng Haoyan and Zhou Dongyu appear in the latest image advertisement of Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama series

by admin
Justin Timberlake, Zheng Haoyan and Zhou Dongyu appear in the latest image advertisement of Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama series

Louis Vuitton officially released the Create Infinite Drop 2 advertising special, presenting the brand’s collaboration with Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama. Following the presentation of Yayoi Kusama’s most iconic polka-dot elements in Drop 1, Louis Vuitton interprets the artist’s expressive and joyful spirit with new patterns this time. Shot by photographer Steven Meisel, the campaign features a series of playful portraits from brand ambassadors Lea Seydoux, Cate Blanchett, Zhou Dongyu, Hoyeon, Naomi Osaka and brand friend Justin Timberlake, who use faces as canvases . The face is decorated with a colorful expressionist pattern inspired by Yayoi Kusama’s most recognizable elements. Brilliant pumpkins, colorful faces, flowers, infinite polka dots and infinite nets are featured on classic Capucines bags and Monogram accessories.

It is reported that the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collaboration series Drop 2 works will be available in Louis Vuitton stores around the world starting from March 31.

See also  From tomorrow to the beginning of December, wealth will be bursting, luck is high, wealth is prosperous, and the zodiac of millions of waistbands_马人

You may also like

Alert for the Mediterranean fly outbreak in Río...

Romina decided not to go to “LAM” with...

Popular science drama “Carnival of Wild Duck Lake”...

Day and time for Racing’s match against Chaco...

Trial for the Antonini Wilson case: they refuse...

Tickets for the Argentina game in Santiago Del...

Jesús María is the venue for the first...

Italian citizenship: what are the 3 mandatory documents...

The bicycle with which he travels through Neuquén...

The 4 Best Hours of Birth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy