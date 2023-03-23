Louis Vuitton officially released the Create Infinite Drop 2 advertising special, presenting the brand’s collaboration with Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama. Following the presentation of Yayoi Kusama’s most iconic polka-dot elements in Drop 1, Louis Vuitton interprets the artist’s expressive and joyful spirit with new patterns this time. Shot by photographer Steven Meisel, the campaign features a series of playful portraits from brand ambassadors Lea Seydoux, Cate Blanchett, Zhou Dongyu, Hoyeon, Naomi Osaka and brand friend Justin Timberlake, who use faces as canvases . The face is decorated with a colorful expressionist pattern inspired by Yayoi Kusama’s most recognizable elements. Brilliant pumpkins, colorful faces, flowers, infinite polka dots and infinite nets are featured on classic Capucines bags and Monogram accessories.

It is reported that the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collaboration series Drop 2 works will be available in Louis Vuitton stores around the world starting from March 31.