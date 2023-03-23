Home Technology “Elden Circle” public game data players were tortured to death by Hidetaka Miyazaki more than 9 billion times-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
“Ring of Elden” released the data of the game over the past year for players to watch. Firstly, it revealed the BOSS that players tried to challenge. Lenia, a total of challenges (329 million times), the second is the most difficult first battle “Ghost” Markit (281 million times), the third is the tree guard (277 million times), The fourth is “Golden Law” Radagon (148 million times), and the fifth is “Broken Star” Lataen (139 million times). The total number of challenges for all BOSS is 5.9 billion times.

In addition, players worldwide died more than 9 billion times in one year. The main cause of death was 69% from being killed by enemies and NPCs, followed by 15% from abnormal states such as poisoning and bleeding, 14% from falling to death, and the remaining 2% from being killed by other players. Player kills.

In terms of multiplayer online summoning, 88% of the players are cooperating online to break through levels, and 12% are invading other people’s worlds. The total number of summons exceeds 1 billion.

Players’ favorite magic aspects, the rankings are:

1: Rock Ball
2: unrestrained crystallization
3: pyroxene gravel
4: Great Sword Array
5: Breath of Corruption

Players’ favorite aspects of prayer are ranked as follows:

1: Golden Tree Bounty
2: Beast Stone
3: Gold vows
4: Fire
5: Beast Vitality

“Ring of Elden” has announced that the large-scale DLC content “Shadow of the Erdtree” is under development, and more details are coming.

Official announcement: https://www.bandainamcoent.com/news/elden-ring-battle-scars-infographic

