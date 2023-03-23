Home Sports Wang Shun, the Olympic champion of the National Spring Swimming Championships, won the fourth gold_Zhejiang Online
Wang Shun, the Olympic champion of the National Spring Swimming Championships, won the fourth gold

2023-03-23 10:44:03

Source: Sport Tribune

Reporter Gao Huasheng Correspondent Wang Xiaoke 2023

On the evening of March 22, in the men’s 200m freestyle final of the 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships, Zhejiang player Wang Shun won the championship with a time of 1:47.15 and won his fourth gold medal in the event. So far, Wang Shun has completed his last project in this championship with excellent performance.

Before that, Wang Shun won three gold medals in the men’s 200m, 400m medley and men’s 100m backstroke. In the men’s 200m freestyle preliminaries that morning, Wang Shun retained his strength and advanced to the final with a time of 1:50.18. He quickly adjusted his state in the evening final to win the championship. In previous interviews, Wang Shun once said that this competition is a test of the results of winter training, and he hopes to adjust his state through this competition to prepare for the subsequent competition.

In addition, Fu Yuanhui, who ridiculed herself from a “prehistoric girl” to a “prehistoric aunt”, ranked seventh in the women’s 100m backstroke final on the evening of the 22nd with a time of 1:02.38. The last item in . After the 100-meter backstroke preliminaries in the morning, Fu Yuanhui said in an interview that although (the results of the preliminaries) were not as good as the previous results, they were similar to what I expected. Due to the lack of systematic training, the 100-meter backstroke has not yet been done well. adequate preparation. Prior to this, Fu Yuanhui had won the bronze medal in the women’s 50m backstroke with a time of 27.87 seconds.

In the next competition, there will be Ye Shiwen’s women’s 200-meter breaststroke and Wu Peng’s men’s 50-meter butterfly. Let us cheer for the Zhejiang swimmers and look forward to their more brilliant results.

Label:Backstroke; Swimming Championships; Advance to the final
edit: Bi Zhen

