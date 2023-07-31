Jwan Yosef Breaks Silence on Divorce from Ricky Martin: ‘Everything is Fine’

Title: Ricky Martin’s Ex-Husband Breaks the Silence on Their Divorce

Subtitle: Jwan Yosef speaks out about the separation, asserting that the family is content

In a recent press briefing, Jwan Yosef, the Swedish painter and former husband of Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, has addressed their split for the first time since the announcement nearly a month ago. Yosef assured the press that “everything is fine” with his family and confirmed that he and Martin have gone their separate ways.

While the couple has not disclosed the reasons behind their separation or which party initiated it, sources close to them have revealed that their marriage was an “open relationship.” The insiders claimed that infidelity was not the cause of the breakdown, explaining that Ricky and Jwan had engaged in sexual relationships both as a couple and independently.

The couple ended their marriage amicably, and according to sources, they will share custody of their children, including Martin’s twins from a previous relationship. Ricky and Jwan share the parenting responsibilities of their two children, Lucía and Renn, born in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Prior to meeting Jwan, Ricky had twins Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008.

The decision to part ways was made in the best interests of their well-being and the children. According to reports, the marriage dissolved because they gradually fell out of love and their passion transformed into a platonic friendship, leaving their physical relationship almost non-existent.

In an earlier interview with People magazine, the couple stated, “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship, to continue raising our children together, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Ricky Martin, 51, and Jwan Yosef, 38, began their relationship in 2015 after connecting on Instagram. Their first meeting took place six months later in London, and they tied the knot in 2017.

While their love story may have come to an end, both Martin and Yosef remain committed to maintaining a positive and supportive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

