Record-Breaking Number of Irregular Migrants Cross the Dangerous Darién Jungle, Panamanian Government Reports

Title: Record Number of Irregular Migrants Cross the Dangerous Darién Jungle, Panama Reports

Panama City (EFE) – The Panamanian government has announced that a historic number of irregular migrants, totaling 248,901 individuals, have crossed the treacherous Darién jungle separating Panama and Colombia in 2023. This figure has already surpassed the record number of migrants who crossed the border in the entirety of the previous year.

The significant increase in migration can be attributed to the Venezuelan exodus, which constituted the majority of the migrants who crossed the Darién in 2022, reaching a historical record of 248,284 individuals. Panamanian authorities have expressed concerns that over 400,000 migrants may cross the dangerous jungle this year.

Maria Isabel Saravia, the deputy director of Migration in Panama, stated that 21% of the migrant group includes children and adolescents, of which approximately 51% are children aged five or below.

This latest count is the highest ever recorded, far exceeding previous numbers. In 2021, 133,726 people crossed the Darién jungle, while the figures for 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 stood at 6,465, 22,102, 9,222, and 6,780, respectively. In 2016 and 2015, there was a massive influx of Cubans, with 30,055 and 29,289 migrants crossing the border, respectively.

Panama is currently facing a humanitarian crisis of significant proportions due to the overwhelming number of migrants. Panama has called for international assistance in managing the migration crisis as the nightly surge of arrivals overwhelms the available facilities.

The majority of migrants originate from Venezuela, with 136,650 individuals, followed by Ecuadorians (34,357), Haitians (34,082), Colombians (8,183), and Indians (3,299).

Despite the challenging conditions, July has been the busiest month, with 52,530 migrants crossing the dangerous border, including 11,926 minors. The rainy season usually witnesses a decrease in the number of migrants from May to November due to the difficulties of navigating the jungle during this period.

It is important to underscore that the Darién is not a safe route, as it presents numerous dangers, including the presence of armed groups and instances of assault and sexual violence reported by migrants. Saravia emphasized that migrating through the Darién under these circumstances is inhumane and calls on the international community to address the root causes of this migration.

In response to the growing crisis, Panama continues to provide assistance to migrants at immigration stations near its southern border with Colombia and the northern border with Costa Rica, offering healthcare and food. This unique operation involves collaboration with a dozen international organizations.

As the migration crisis intensifies, Panama appeals for international attention and support to manage the situation, emphasizing the urgency to address the underlying causes driving this mobility.

