Not Guilty Plea Filed by Communicator Luz García in DUI Case, Requests Jury Trial

Journalist Luz García Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges in Florida

Floridian journalist Luz García has filed a document with the court in Collier County, Florida, pleading not guilty to the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. García, known as “The Communicator,” has also requested to be represented by her lawyers during the trial, which is scheduled to take place on August 23 at 9:00 a.m. at the Palace of Justice.

In the document submitted by García’s lawyers, it is mentioned that she renounces the formal reading of the indictment and expressly requests a jury trial, in accordance with Rule 3.160(3) of the Florida Code of Criminal Procedure.

While García has requested legal representation, it is important to note that her presence at the hearing is required, and attendance at court events is mandatory unless specifically approved otherwise by the tribunal. Failure to appear may result in the loss of bail and the issuance of a court order.

The document also highlights that under the Statute of Florida 316,193, failure to attend court hearings may result in additional steps being taken, such as the suspension or revocation of García’s driver’s license. Therefore, she is urged to make the necessary arrangements for transportation to ensure her presence in court proceedings.

It is emphasized that individuals with disabilities have the right to receive assistance at no cost to participate in the procedure.

The document, titled “INTI COUNTY COURT OF THE TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FOR TENNESSEE AND FOR THE COUNTY OF FLORIDA Case No.: 2023-CT-2108 LUZ MARGARITA CECILI GARCÍA GUZMÁN, Accused,” was filed by García’s lawyers, Cantor & Cantor, on July 17, 2023.

In response to García’s filing, Elizabeth Heffington of the State Attorney’s Office filed a notice of appearance, requesting to be kept informed of any further developments in the case.

García’s lawyer, Singer & Peralte, also submitted a discovery request in accordance with Rule 3.220(a) of the Florida Code of Criminal Procedure, requesting reciprocal discovery with the State of Florida and compliance with obligations under Rule 3.220(b).

The court has set a pre-judgment hearing for August 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at RC Naples. García is ordered to appear at the designated time and place, and failure to do so may result in the forfeiture of bail and the issuance of a court order.

García, known for her work as “The Communicator,” faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. She will have her day in court, pleading not guilty and requesting a jury trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

