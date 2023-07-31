Angela Perl congratulated Ukrainians from Australia and shared her forecast for August – video

Angela Perl, a famous astrologer born in Ukraine, has recently developed a booming activity on the Internet, actively consulting potential clients.

The other day, she recorded a greeting for Ukrainians in Australia, in which she also offered an “accurate horoscope” for August 2023 (see the video below).

According to Ms. Pearl, the month will begin with important astrological events that affect every aspect of life, so attention to detail and the desire for self-improvement will be the key to a successful summer, writes the horoscope site.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

For Aries, August promises special transformations, and the beginning of the month with a full moon in the 11th house will provide an opportunity to start with a clean slate. The new moon on the 16th will promote confidence in your personal life, and the full moon on the 31st will give you the opportunity to engage in introspection and decide on your priorities.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus should prepare for a busy month, which begins with a full moon in the 10th house, which means time to make important decisions and release unnecessary burdens. The new moon on August 16 will affect the 4th house, which is responsible for domestic issues, providing an opportunity to solve all problems related to housing. On August 31, the full moon in the 11th house will give an impetus to the realization of dreams.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

August will bring interesting events for Gemini. A full moon in the 9th house will start the month with an emphasis on information and expanding your horizons. The new moon on August 16 in the 3rd house will give strength for changes in the environment and the search for useful connections. The month will end with a full moon in the 10th house, calling for setting new priorities and letting go of things that hinder personal growth.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Cancers are waiting for pleasant changes and new perspectives. A full moon in the 8th house will begin August with an emphasis on transformation and release from past obligations. The new moon on August 16 in the 2nd house will help to find additional sources of income. The month will end with a full moon in the 9th house, which will give you a chance to show yourself and realize your cherished dreams.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos should prepare for a busy August, especially in relationships, thanks to the full moon in the 7th house. The beginning of the month will give Leos the opportunity to get answers to important questions and change their lives for the better. The new moon on August 16 will contribute to the active construction of a successful future, salvation from illusions and stereotypes. The month will end with a full moon in the 8th house, allowing Leos to resolve financial issues.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

For Virgos, August will be an active month that requires initiative and success in their lives. The full moon on the 1st in the 6th house of the horoscope will provide an opportunity to clarify the situation at work and make important decisions. The month will end with a full moon in the 7th house, allowing Virgos to decide on relationships and start a new chapter in their lives.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

For Libras, August promises a great time for planning the future and making room for positive changes. The beginning of the month with a full moon in the 5th house of the horoscope, related to love, business and creativity, will give Libra the opportunity to enjoy life and loved ones. The new moon on August 16 in the 11th house will give a chance to change the environment and revise plans. On August 31, the full moon in the 6th house of health and work will allow Libra to solve important issues and gain happiness.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios should prepare for a busy August, which begins with a full moon in the 4th house of residence. This is the time to resolve household issues, repair or move. On August 16, there will be a new moon in the 10th house, which will give Scorpios the opportunity to show their talents and achievements. The month will end with a full moon in the 5th house, allowing you to take care of your personal life and take care of yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

A busy August awaits Sagittarius with many interesting events. On August 1, a full moon will pass in the 3rd house of communication, which will provide an opportunity to meet important information and find useful contacts. The new moon on August 16 in the 9th house will allow Sagittarius to take long trips and find new opportunities. The month will end with a full moon in the 4th house, when Sagittarius will be able to take care of household chores and rethink their lives.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns should prepare for important changes in August, and self-confidence and lack of haste will help them in this. On August 1, there will be a full moon in the 2nd house of money, which will allow Capricorns to solve financial issues. On August 16, the new moon in the 8th house of finance will free you from money problems and help you find the right solutions. The month will end with a full moon in the 3rd house, supporting communication and travel.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarians — energetic and alert — expect positive changes in August. The beginning of the month with a full moon in the sign of Aquarius will allow representatives of the constellation to express themselves and change their lives. The month will end with a full month in the 2nd house of money, which will help gain financial stability and attract additional income.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

For Pisces, August promises significant changes, starting with the full moon in the 12th house of solitude and ending with the full moon in Pisces. The new moon on August 16 in the 6th house will give an opportunity to focus on self-improvement and review plans for the future. All this will allow Pisces to come out of the shadows, find happiness and achieve their goals.

To supplement the forecast, it is worth mentioning that a portal to wealth will open for one of the Zodiac signs in the fall.

177

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

