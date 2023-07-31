Portugal vs. USA: Predictions and Tips for Matchday 3 of Women’s World Cup Group E

Title: Portugal and United States Set to Clash in Women’s World Cup Group E Match

Subtitle: 3 predictions for the Portugal vs. USA match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Eden Park, August 1, 2023 – The stage is set for an exciting encounter between Portugal and the United States as they meet for matchday 3 in Group E of the Women’s World Cup. Scheduled to take place at Eden Park on Tuesday, August 1, at 3:00 p.m. local time, both teams are eager to secure a crucial victory.

The first prediction for the match is a focus on goals in the first half. With an average of one goal per game in the first 45 minutes between Portugal and the United States, both teams have displayed their attacking prowess. Notably, Portugal has taken the lead in one of their two World Cup games, while the United States has done the same in one of their two encounters. Furthermore, statistics show that 50% of the games played by both teams saw them win the first half.

The second prediction revolves around the goal-scoring ability of the two teams. Historically, Portugal has struggled to find the back of the net against the United States, whereas the Americans have averaged 2.2 goals per game when facing Portugal. However, Portugal has managed to score at least one goal in each of their two World Cup matches, while the United States has maintained an average of two goals per game. Therefore, it is expected that at least two goals will be scored in this exciting encounter. Additionally, Portugal concedes an average of 1.6 goals when playing at home, while the United States has averaged three goals as visitors.

The final prediction suggests that the United States will emerge victorious in this match. After a draw in their previous match, the American team is motivated and has implemented new offensive tactics. With the pressure to secure three points in order to stay at the top of their group and seal their place in the round of 16, the United States is determined to widen their goal difference to fend off any challenge from the Netherlands. Furthermore, the U.S. has not suffered a defeat in this World Cup so far, making them a formidable opponent.

In their history, Portugal and the United States have faced each other five times, with the Portuguese team failing to secure a victory in any of those encounters. The United States has emerged triumphant in all five matches, underlining their dominance in this fixture.

As fans eagerly anticipate this clash, many will be looking to place their bets on the outcome of the Portugal vs. USA match. To explore the available betting options and odds, interested individuals are encouraged to review the Betway offer.

With the stage set for an enthralling encounter, soccer enthusiasts around the world are excited to witness the clash between Portugal and the United States in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Stay tuned for the match on August 1 and witness the outcome of this thrilling contest.

Disclaimer: Odds are subject to change. Please check with the respective bookmakers for the most up-to-date information.

