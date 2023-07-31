Breaking Taboos: Supporting Loved Ones with Urinary Incontinence and Mental Health Challenges

Title: Overcoming Taboos: Emotionally Supporting Loved Ones with Urinary Incontinence

Introduction:

Urinary incontinence is a widespread health challenge affecting over 400 million individuals worldwide. A recent survey in Colombia conducted by the Essity Hygiene and Health Survey reveals that 8% of those surveyed experience mental health problems like depression and anxiety linked to the condition. These findings emphasize the negative impact existing taboos surrounding urinary incontinence can have on individuals’ emotional well-being. It is imperative to acknowledge and address the psychological implications associated with this condition while working towards eliminating stigma and empowering those affected.

Tips to Emotionally Support Loved Ones:

Maria Adelaida Mejia, Marketing Manager for the Tena business unit, the leading brand in urinary incontinence, lays down five essential tips to provide emotional support to loved ones dealing with urinary incontinence and the possible associated emotions such as depression and anxiety.

1. Find information and educate yourself about urinary incontinence:

Gaining knowledge about the condition is crucial in understanding its nature and management. Seeking information from reliable sources, consulting healthcare professionals, and fostering information-sharing within families can help alleviate anxiety and promote an informed approach to dealing with the condition.

2. Foster open and understanding communication:

Creating a safe environment where affected individuals and their families can openly share concerns and emotional needs associated with urinary incontinence is essential. Empathy and understanding play a pivotal role in building a strong and supportive relationship.

3. Promote autonomy and self-esteem:

Encouraging independence and self-confidence in managing urinary incontinence is crucial for emotional well-being. Supporting affected individuals in actively participating in their self-care and celebrating their achievements can enhance self-esteem and foster a positive attitude towards the condition.

4. Provide emotional support:

Offering emotional support through active listening and providing a safe space for affected individuals to express their feelings, concerns, and frustrations can significantly lighten the emotional burden and strengthen family bonds.

5. Explore treatment options and solutions:

Researching available treatment options and discussing them with healthcare professionals is important. Since urinary incontinence can have various causes, there are multiple approaches to address it, from lifestyle changes and physical therapy to medication and surgical interventions. Familiarity with urinary incontinence products, such as protectors and pants, is also helpful in the acceptance and adaptation process.

The Importance of Information and Education:

Mejia emphasizes the significance of promoting information and education regarding urinary incontinence. TENA, the leading brand, aims to break taboos and provide education through its virtual academy. They offer constant virtual conversations for the general public, emphasizing that individuals can lead a full social life without being burdened by this condition. Additionally, they provide a virtual office to monitor, answer questions, and offer a safe space for individuals to be well-informed about urinary incontinence, believing that information is crucial for overall well-being.

By understanding and addressing the emotional impact of urinary incontinence and working towards breaking taboos, we can create a supportive environment that empowers and uplifts those affected by this condition.

