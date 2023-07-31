Silvestre Dangond to a follower who asked him to record “real vallenato”

Through his Twitter account, the singer Silvestre Dangond responded to a follower who asked him to record “real vallenato” in the musical production that the urumitero records in the city of Miami by the producers Carlos Huertas Jr. and Roland Valbuena.

“Manito, you have to do vallenato for real again”, wrote a Twitter user in response to a video uploaded by the interpreter of ‘Las locuras mías’, in which he is seen in a recording studio with several musicians.

“Yes, of course, because ‘Las locuras mías’ is not, ‘Restart’ is not, ‘Tengo’ is not, ‘Manda cachaza’ is not, ‘El silvestrazo’ is not, ‘Bad move’ is not, ‘The one you like is me’ it’s not, ‘La bohemia’ it’s not, anyway. First locate yourself, but I know what language we speak. And as a bonus, Leandro’s 28″wrote Silvestre Dangong, alluding to the songs that make up the album ‘Las locuras mías’ and the tribute to Leandro Díaz that he made after starring in the series based on the life and work of the guajiro minstrel.

Yes, of course, because my madness is not, restarting is not, I have is not, send cachaza is not, the sylvestrazo is not, bad play is not, the one you like is not me, the bohemia is not anyway! First locate yourself but I know what language we speak! And as a bonus, Leandro’s 28… — SILVESTRE (@SilvestreFDC) July 31, 2023

Although Dangond’s comment was blunt, The young follower clarified that his followers want him to record music as he did several years ago on the album ‘El original’, one of the most successful of the urumitero’s career.

“Manito, you are my idol, that was not what my comment was about, I just wanted to tell you that you wild people already need a great album like ‘The Original’, but manito I don’t mean to fight. Tight hug and obviously I have enjoyed Leandro, if I live stuck with the ‘Cardón guajiro‘”, stressed the fan.

Notably Silvestre Dangond has been quite criticized by lovers of traditional vallenato for the mergers and collaborations that he has made with urban artists in the last years of his career. The next production of the artist would come out before the end of 2023.

By: Lucía Mendoza/ EL PILÓN.

