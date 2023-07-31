Home » Collegio del Coni, Spal’s appeal for Serie B – Football is inadmissible
The appeal presented by Spal in the context of the readmissions to the Serie B championship is inadmissible. On the day in which the assembly of the cadet tournament claimed that the championship will start regularly on the scheduled dates and with the 20-team format, the free-for-all continues between excluded and admitted clubs. Tonight, the Coni guarantee panel also examined the Este company’s appeal against the FIGC, Lega Serie B and Perugia, which asked for the annulment of the provision of last July 24 which ratified the readmission to B of the Umbrian team .


Spal asked to re-examine all the documentation, relying on the presumed irregularity – within the established terms – of Perugia regarding the equipment of the Curi stadium. The Umbrians, waiting for the TAR to express its opinion on the appeals of Reggina and Lecco (again against the exclusions from B) remain the second club to be entitled.

