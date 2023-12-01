Home » JYP’s New Girl Group VCHA to Release Debut Song “Ready for the World”
JYP’s New Girl Group VCHA to Release Debut Song “Ready for the World”

Korean media reports that JYP’s new girl group VCHA is set to release their debut song “Ready for the World” on December 1. The new song will serve as the theme song for the global girl group talent show “A2K” (America 2Korea) jointly launched by JYP Entertainment and American record company Republic Records.

The song’s release will coincide with the unveiling of the music video, set to drop on the same day. Teaser videos released on November 29th and 30th showcased the group’s energetic visuals and dance choreography against a backdrop of colored lights and the night sky. The snippets of “Ready for the World” also served to heighten anticipation for the full song and performance.

VCHA, whose group name stands for “VCHA will illuminate fans and the world,” has already seen success with the release of their MV “YOUniverse” in September. The MV entered the rankings in 33 regions worldwide, including reaching No. 1 on YouTube’s global trending list. The group’s popularity was further solidified when the “YOUniverse” MV surpassed 10 million views on YouTube on October 14.

Fans can look forward to the official release of VCHA’s debut song “Ready for the World” at 2 pm on December 1.

