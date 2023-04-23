Home » “K-909” will start a new season on May 6th and BoA will continue to be the MC – China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On April 23, according to Korean media reports, “K-909” will start a new season on May 6, and BoA will continue to serve as MC.

According to industry insiders, the JTBC music program “K-909” will start a new season on May 6 after five months of reorganization, which also made the audience look forward to it.

This program is a music program that tells the colorful music world of K-POP singers and shows the infinite expansion of evolved K-POP. Starting with special collaborations between Lauv and (G)I-DLE MINNIE, LE SSERAFIM and Salem Ilese, Chungha and Christopher, Lang Lang and Lee Soo Hyun, etc. I got comments that I could see the stage of idols and singers that are not in the existing music programs, and opened a new chapter of the music program.

In addition, according to insiders, BoA, a well-known singer in the new season of the show, will continue to serve as the MC of the show.

