Eurnekian challenged Javier Milei: “Dollarizing is secondary”

Businessman Eduardo Eurnekian spoke out once again about the libertarian candidate for president, Javier Miley, and launched harsh criticism of his dollarization proposal. And he again extended his questions to the economist’s statements about Pope Francis.

“We don’t have currency, okay. What do we do? Are we going to look for another currency? The American one, we bring it, we don’t bring it, we make a sacrifice and we are proud to say that we have currency. Stop, old man! That’s something we have to decide.“, he stated during the closing of the lunch of the Inter-American Council of Commerce and Production (CICyP), in which the presidential candidate participated Patricia Bullrich.

Eurnekian criticized Javier Milei for his attack on Pope Francis: “It is completely out of place”

Before the press, and in a direct criticism of the libertarian who aspires to reach Rivadavia’s seat, the businessman emphasized: “Let’s have order, discipline, dollarizing is secondary“.

“I have respect for the Pope and there are many of us who have respect for him, and many in the world, so He does not have to arrogate to himself the right to give his opinion for the Pope, let him shut his mouth“, he later reproached in reference to the economist’s controversial statements about the Holy Father.

In any case, Eurnekian acknowledged that “he is an individual who knows” and expressed: “We may differ on some issues.whether to dollarize or not, there are the technical departments, we have not given up on all Argentines, we all have the right to give our opinion.”

Patricia Bullrich, fired up against Javier Milei: “Minga who fought against Kirchnerism!”

Avoiding the criticism against the presidential candidate, the businessman also spoke out regarding the modifications to the Income Tax and claimed that “You can’t be changing the tax system every day“.

“It is the political parties that have to govern us, agree among themselves with lasting norms,” ​​he maintained, and concluded: “Any of these policies applied by technicians and experts in the matter can be successful but they can be successful within the partyocracy. . We need political parties to work“.

