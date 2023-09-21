Home » German Bundestag – Union calls for preliminary law for hospital reform
Health

German Bundestag – Union calls for preliminary law for hospital reform

by admin
German Bundestag – Union calls for preliminary law for hospital reform

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union parliamentary group warns against a cold structural adjustment in the hospital landscape and is calling for a preliminary law to provide financial security for the hospitals. According to a motion (20/8402) by the parliamentary group, the hospitals have largely become a financial emergency due to the increases in energy prices and the additional costs caused by inflation.

The hospitals criticized the chronic underfinancing of operating costs and investment costs, which can partly be attributed to insufficient investment funds in some countries. Hospitals could not simply pass on price increases to their patients or health insurance companies.

The German Hospital Association (DKG) expects a deficit of around ten billion euros for all German hospitals at the end of 2023. There is a risk of insolvency as long as the planned hospital structural reform does not take effect and bridge financing is not secured.

In addition to an analysis of the additional financial needs of hospitals, the MPs are calling for a preliminary law to prevent bankruptcies and to ensure the stabilization of inpatient care until the planned hospital reform takes effect. It must be ensured that energy prices and personnel costs in particular can also be included in the negotiations about the state base case values ​​at the same time.

See also  "Recall for microbiological risk": new Listeria alarm on food

You may also like

Zaragoza University Launches Initiatives to Promote Mental Health...

Alzheimer’s: how to prevent the disease and what...

Rising Trend of Incorrect Self-Diagnoses and Medication Errors...

“Free Use”: why the new sex trend is...

Galea Clínica Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Facilities with Event Attended...

Artificial Intelligence: at the Festival of Good Living...

Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Successfully Advocates for Separate Entrances...

This is what happens to your body when...

SBC Forum 2023: Exploring the Relevance of Health,...

INVIVO, A DIVISION OF PHILIPS MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy