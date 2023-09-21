Home » Palermo tram, eight million dollars for the Municipality: the CGA ruling
Palermo tram, eight million dollars for the Municipality: the CGA ruling

Palermo tram, eight million dollars for the Municipality: the CGA ruling

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

2′ READING PALERMO – Eight million euro tile on the Municipality of Palermo. Palazzo delle Aquile will have to reach into its wallet to resolve the issue relating to the movement of underground services for the construction of the new tram lines. It is the effect of a sentence pronounced a few days ago by the CGA, which accepted…

