Karen Damen postpones ‘one woman show’ to next year

Next month, Karen Damen (49) would be in the Antwerp Arenberg Theater for the premiere of her one-woman show. But after she announced this morning that her marriage to Antony Van der Wee has come to an end, it will be postponed to next year.

“To give Karen the necessary space and peace to deal with this new phase in her life, we have decided to postpone the performance for a few months. It promises to be a special and funny show, but we also think that Karen needs some time for herself now. The public will undoubtedly understand this,” says manager William Vaesen.

Damen and Van der Wee became a couple in 2008 and married in 2016. Together they have a son, Sky. Both do not want to share details about the break, but responded via social media. “With pain in our hearts but with all love and respect for each other, Antony and I have decided to end our marriage and go our separate ways. We do this on the best of terms and we both put the interests of our son Sky first,” Damen said.

The first time, Damen’s solo performance, will now premiere on February 14, 2024. The December 13 performance will be moved to April 24, 2024. In between, on March 16, she will play another show at the Kursaal Oostende. This will be followed by a tour through Flanders. Important: people who bought tickets for the show in December will be contacted by the Arenberg during the day. Tickets remain valid for the new date.