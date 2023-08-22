Karol G Celebrates Feid’s Birthday with a Special Concert Performance

Karol G celebrated Feid’s birthday in a full concert as part of her tour in the United States. The Colombian singer is currently promoting her new album ‘Mañana ser bonito’ and has been performing live shows with her close circle of family and friends. One special guest at one of her shows was her sentimental partner, reggaeton singer Feid. The concert took place in Los Angeles on August 19, which also happened to be Feid’s birthday. During the show, Karol G dedicated a song to him and even wore glasses that said “Ferxxo” in tribute to him. The public display of affection received an overwhelming response from Karol G’s fans, who flooded social media with videos and messages of support. This gesture not only marks a milestone in their relationship but also represents a significant change for Karol G, who hadn’t expressed her love in this way since her separation with Anuel AA. The concert and tribute to Feid showcased the love and tenderness between the two artists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

