Home » Karol G Celebrates Feid’s Birthday with a Special Concert Performance
Entertainment

Karol G Celebrates Feid’s Birthday with a Special Concert Performance

by admin
Karol G Celebrates Feid’s Birthday with a Special Concert Performance

Karol G celebrated Feid’s birthday in a full concert as part of her tour in the United States. The Colombian singer is currently promoting her new album ‘Mañana ser bonito’ and has been performing live shows with her close circle of family and friends. One special guest at one of her shows was her sentimental partner, reggaeton singer Feid. The concert took place in Los Angeles on August 19, which also happened to be Feid’s birthday. During the show, Karol G dedicated a song to him and even wore glasses that said “Ferxxo” in tribute to him. The public display of affection received an overwhelming response from Karol G’s fans, who flooded social media with videos and messages of support. This gesture not only marks a milestone in their relationship but also represents a significant change for Karol G, who hadn’t expressed her love in this way since her separation with Anuel AA. The concert and tribute to Feid showcased the love and tenderness between the two artists.

See also  in Trieste the diving competition puts on a show - Corriere TV

You may also like

A blossoming Festival from the mountain to the...

Hypefest Aranya Music Festival: A Fusion of Art,...

Unsafe+Sounds 2023: Hope. A Politics Of Healing –...

TV Host Karla Martínez Takes Instagram by Storm...

Eyes protected in the sun (especially those of...

BOSS Unveils Highly Anticipated 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection with...

Church of Misery – Born Under a Mad...

That Stupid Sexy Future of The Welfare State

P22 Launches Sustainable Trail Shoe Inspired by Mountain...

RINGWORM – Return with their ninth album

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy