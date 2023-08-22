FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Semifinals Clash in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup 2023

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami is set to face FC Cincinnati in the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup 2023 this Wednesday. Inter Miami will enter the TQL Stadium as visitors, aiming to continue their winning streak after being crowned Leagues Cup 2023 champions.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, comes into this match after being eliminated from the competition by Nashville SC in a penalty shootout. They will be determined to stop Inter Miami’s momentum and secure a spot in the final.

Inter Miami will have to put their celebrations aside as they aim to reach the defining match for a championship. Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s men are focused on gaining confidence for their upcoming Major League Soccer game against the New York Red Bulls.

The FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match will take place on Wednesday, August 23, with a kick-off time of 7:00 p.m. ET in the United States.

To catch the action, viewers can tune in to Telemundo, Universo, TyC Sports Internacional, or the Peacock streaming platform. These channels will provide both Spanish and English commentary for fans to fully enjoy the highly anticipated semifinal clash.

For those who prefer to watch the match online, they can stay updated and follow all the details on As.com. The website will provide the best information, preview, and minute-by-minute coverage of this exciting semifinal, featuring Lionel Messi in the United States, now playing at the TQL Stadium.

