Tourism and rice festivals

At this event, nine departments were present.

Sovereign of Tourism

In the XXV Departmental Reign of Tourism and Royal Festivities, held in the municipality of Yaguará, María Fernanda Rodríguez, Miss Neiva, became the new queen. As viceroy, Ivanna Rojas from the municipality of Aipe, who was also the sovereign in Social Networks and the princess of the contest, was Daniela Suaza from Colonia Opita in Bogotá.

The qualifying jury took into account for the election of the sovereign, the following percentage qualities: beauty and harmony: 60%, tourist knowledge and general culture 30% and popularity, punctuality and ease of expression: 10%.

In this sense, Verónica Alejandra Rivas Leyva, Queen of Tourism, period 2022-2023, handed over the scepter and expressed. “It is something that fills me with great satisfaction from teachings and it is a dream that I made come true, that of being queen and it remains for me for the rest of my life.”

Alejandra, is 22 years old, is a dentist by profession and works at ESE Centro Laura Perdomo.

The beauty described the opita in order for the country to see its qualities: “we have a very important characteristic and that is that we are very noble, generous, charismatic and we always have the best energy to receive our tourists and this really infects people. They make us feel good, for example, as a tourist, you always want to get to a place where you are received in the best way and I would think that Huila has those beautiful people who brighten the hearts of other people”.

Visitors and locals also enjoyed the Quesillo Festival, an event attended by the Governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, who accompanied the Yaguareño micro-entrepreneurs in charge of making the largest quesillo in Colombia.

For his part, Mayor Juan Carlos Casallas gave the community nearly 5,000 servings of this delicacy. “This product was made by women, who have raised their families with this beautiful venture. They are experts in making this dish. Of course, and we are going to see the entire production process, from when the milk arrives until the cheese literally curdles, and then a tasting will be given to the audience,” added the former queen.

Queen of Rice

On the other hand, in the municipality of Campoalegre, the Folklore and Cultural Festival of Rice was held, which left María Paula Rojas from the municipality of Algeciras, as the new sovereign. While the title of viceroy went to Camila Barreiro from the municipality of Santa María, the third place was occupied by Yuliana Suárez Sandoval from Neiva.

In its social networks, the Municipal Administration of the Huila Agricultural Pantry, highlighted the first place of its representative. “We congratulate Miss María Paula Rojas Vargas and her partner Deiby Losada, for her excellent participation in the 2023 Folk and Cultural Festival of Rice, thus obtaining the crown.”

The beauty will represent the department of Huila in the National Rice Reign that takes place in Aguazul, Casanare in the year 2024.

Miss Chocó, Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz, a native of Acandí, is the current sovereign of the National Rice Reign, an event held from January 19 to 22, 2023, in the Municipality of Aguazul.

the queen girl

Already in the municipality of Rivera, the National Children’s Reign of Sanjuanero Huilense took place, which crowned the little girl, Isabela Carrillo Castilla as the new sovereign 2023-2024, the second place went to Salomé Patiño Covaleda, Huila girl and princess was crowned , Ana Gabriela Aldana, Tolima girl.

The event started with the imposition of bands and declamation of poetry, we opened the national contest of this version, where nine beautiful candidates represent their departments with all their folklore.

In the same way, the attendees enjoyed the 18th Meeting of Popular Rural Music.

