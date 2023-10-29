Kate Young and Monica Vinader Unveil Their Highly Anticipated Second Collaboration with Bold and Sustainable Designs

Monica Vinader and celebrity stylist Kate Young have announced their highly anticipated second collaboration, showcasing a new style and design. The collaboration combines Young’s unique and confident style with Vinader’s industry-leading sustainable craftsmanship.

The theme of the collaboration series is “Beauty in Simplicity,” with each piece crafted from 100% recycled 18K sterling silver gold-plated and hand-custom-cut natural gemstones. The bold and eye-catching sculptural silhouettes showcase flawless craftsmanship.

In an interview with ELLE, Young discussed her interpretation of the inspiration and design ingenuity of the new collaboration series. When asked about the difference between styling celebrities and dressing herself, Young shared her personal favorite daily style – a navy crew neck sweater, black Prada trousers, sneakers, and lots of fine gold jewelry.

Regarding her secret to staying active and passionate about the fashion industry, Young emphasized the importance of self-care, including eating well, exercising, and meditating. She also highlighted the significance of spending time with friends and family.

Young and Vinader’s previous joint series was a great success, and Young explained how they were able to combine their design styles perfectly. Both Young and Vinader share a love for a simple yet bold aesthetic, which is reflected in their collaborative design work. The mutual respect, admiration, and shared vision make working together easy and fun.

When asked about the inspiration for this year’s second collaboration, Young mentioned the use of tiger eye stone and black onyx as the base tone of the products in the series. She expressed her excitement about using tiger’s eye, a gemstone that Monica Vinader had never used before. Young also revealed her personal attachment to tiger eye stone, as her mother had a tiger eye bracelet that she loved as a child. Black onyx, which was used in their previous collaboration, was incorporated into the designs in new and exciting ways, reflecting Young’s love for neutral tones with a punchy and luxurious feel.

Throughout the collaboration process, Young aimed to effortlessly match the new series with the previous collaboration. She hopes that consumers will feel that this is a spin-off series from the last collaboration.

Among the 7 items in this collaboration series, Young revealed that her personal favorite is the “Kate Young Curved Large Hoop Earrings.” She explained that she had a similar pair of vintage earrings that she wore a lot and traveled with, but eventually broke. She wanted to recreate a new pair. Young believes that everyone will love these earrings and look good wearing them.

When asked about how the Monica Vinader x Kate Young joint series matches with daily wear, Young said she likes to mix and match different bracelets, rings, and earrings with different outfits. She enjoys unexpected combinations, such as wearing tiger eye stone hoop earrings or black onyx striped hoop earrings with plain hoops or diamond studs.

As the most popular stylist for celebrities in Hollywood today, Young’s collaboration with Monica Vinader is expected to create a wave of popularity. Their joint effort aims to create trustworthy and high-quality co-branded accessories for jewelry lovers worldwide.

