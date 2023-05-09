KAWS Sues Singapore Counterfeiters Officially Ruling In Favor | Hypebeast

In 2020, KAWS sent a formal letter to Dylan Joy An Leong Yi Zhi, a counterfeit manufacturer in Singapore, asking the other party to stop manufacturing and producing unauthorized COMPANION and other counterfeit products. Tell.

The U.S. District Court recently announced its verdict, ruling that KAWS won the lawsuit and also required Dylan Joy An Leong Yi Zhi to pay $900,000 in compensation. It is worth noting that the total retail value of fake goods sold by Dylan Joy An Leong Yi Zhi in the past few years has reached as high as $63 million.

Although this lawsuit is in the United States, it has also been recognized by the Singapore authorities, which means that Dylan Joy An Leong Yi Zhi is still bound by the verdict even though he is far overseas. KAWS representative lawyer Aaron Richard Golub declared that this is a very important international case.