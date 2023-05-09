Violence in India leaves 60 dead and 35,000 displaced

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Authorities in a remote northeastern Indian state say they have restored peace with security measures after a spate of riots and ethnic violence last week left 60 dead and 35,000 displaced civilians.

Some 230 people were injured and some 1,700 homes were burned by mobs after fierce clashes between tribal groups and a non-tribal group, amid disputes over financial aid and an official protected group designation, the official told reporters late Monday. Manipur State Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Thousands of civilians, escorted by security personnel, were returning home once the police and army had brought the situation under control with street patrols and a curfew still in effect, Singh said. During the clashes, 1,041 weapons and 7-460 rounds of ammunition were stolen from security forces. The mob also set fire to some places of worship.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah told India Today news channel on Monday that the situation in Manipur was under control and called on people to keep the peace.

The violence in Manipur, which borders Myanmar, began last week after protests by more than 50,000 Kukis and members of other Christian-majority tribal communities in Churachandpur and other neighboring districts.

They were protesting the demand of the majority Hindu Meitei community for special status that would give them aid such as the right to farm in forested areas, access to cheap bank loans and educational and health centers, as well as an unspecified quota. of government jobs.

Minority leaders said the Meitei community enjoys a more affluent position by comparison and giving it more privileges would be unfair. The Meitei say the employment quota and other benefits for tribal groups would be protected.

Two-thirds of the state’s 2.5 million people live in a valley that covers about 10% of the state’s total land area.

The Meiteis are Hindus, while rival groups such as the Kuki and other tribes are mostly Christian and live mainly in the surrounding hill districts.

Muslim-majority ethnic groups account for around 8% of the state’s population.

