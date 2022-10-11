Home Entertainment KDE Plasma 5.26 Release Brings Many Important Desktop Improvements – Linux – KDE
KDE Plasma 5.26 Release Brings Many Important Desktop Improvements – Linux – KDE

KDE Plasma 5.26 Release Brings Many Important Desktop Improvements

The KDE community has just released Plasma 5.26 as the latest update to this open source desktop environment and with the development of Plasma 5 features coming to an end, the official release is fast approaching. One of the most noticeable improvements in Plasma 5.26 is the introduction of a new large-screen user interface, specially prepared for TVs and other large-format monitors. Here’s how it looks:

Wayland support has been further refined in KDE Plasma 5.26, another notable change in this release. Plasma Wayland sessions now handle adjusting input area mapping for graphics tablets, better handling of compositor/app scaling on a per-app basis, among other fixes.

Plasma 5.26 also brings some improvements to the Discovery Center, discovering Plasma 5.26 app content ratings, a “Share” button on app pages, and more.

There are other Plasma 5.26 improvements, such as easier preview of desktop wallpapers in KDE system settings, and various other KDE system settings improvements.

Learn more about the nifty Plasma 5.26 update via KDE.org:

https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.26.0/

Meanwhile Plasma 5.27 is planned to be the last functional release of the Plasma 5 series before moving to Plasma 6.0.

