Made with ARIA SpA on behalf of the Lombardy Region
Rome, 11 Oct (askanews) – Engineering, leader in the digitalization of business and public administration processes, presents the SGDT project – System for Digital Territory Management at the Digital Health Summit (Milan, 13-15 October), which it is implementing in partnership with ARIA SpA , on behalf of the Lombardy Region.
The objective of the SGDT project is to create the first national model of Proximity Medicine in compliance with what is indicated in Mission 6 of the PNRR. Through the use of new technologies and inspired by the ecosystem platform of Engineering ellipse, SGDT will allow all the actors and structures characterizing the new paradigms of proximity medicine (such as, for example, the Community Homes and the COT – Operational Centers territorial) to take care of patients, especially the chronic and frail, in close continuity with hospital services and the socio-health network.
“The use of new technologies and innovative digital platforms must certainly be the basis of a new management model for social and health services – said Ettore Fiore, Head of Welfare Services, ARIA SpA – We have therefore started, together with the Lombardy Region, a state-of-the-art proximity medicine project chosen as an Engineering partner to implement an important digitalization of processes, which will allow our regional health system to be even more inclusive and ready to respond in an increasingly timely and efficient way to care needs of citizens “.
“The digital transformation of Healthcare – said Dario Buttitta, General Director Public Administration & Healthcare, Engineering – must allow the structures and professionals of the health system to respond more efficiently to patient care needs, improving quality and timeliness. care. In Engineering we have expertise, technological skills and knowledge of the healthcare context to support this innovation. The Proximity Medicine project launched with the Lombardy Region will enable a new management model of social and health services, which, thanks to the use of the most innovative technologies, will offer a care system that is ever closer to people and perfectly integrated with hospital services. territorial and telemedicine “.
To date, after only five months from the start of its design, the “System for the digital management of the territory” already guarantees the Regional Health System of Lombardy to be able to use some fundamental functions with which to manage in a totally digital way the assistance path of a patient, carry out the preliminary assessment of needs, carry out an initial planning and monitoring of care activities, organizing them in the context of the proximity structures.
The new system is inspired by the ellipse digital engine, Engineering’s ecosystem platform aimed at the total digitization of the health system. With a totally data-driven approach, ellipse realizes a real Digital Transformation of every area of care, redesigning the organizational and operational methods through the most modern technologies.
During the Digital Health Summit, on 13 October, Engineering will also present the short film made together with the film production company Fidelio, which tells how the first objective of the new Proximity Medicine is to reach the person in his community, to favor not only care but also maintenance of health, orchestrating digital services and the support of professionals around it.