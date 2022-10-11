Made with ARIA SpA on behalf of the Lombardy Region

Rome, 11 Oct (askanews) – Engineering, leader in the digitalization of business and public administration processes, presents the SGDT project – System for Digital Territory Management at the Digital Health Summit (Milan, 13-15 October), which it is implementing in partnership with ARIA SpA , on behalf of the Lombardy Region.



The objective of the SGDT project is to create the first national model of Proximity Medicine in compliance with what is indicated in Mission 6 of the PNRR. Through the use of new technologies and inspired by the ecosystem platform of Engineering ellipse, SGDT will allow all the actors and structures characterizing the new paradigms of proximity medicine (such as, for example, the Community Homes and the COT – Operational Centers territorial) to take care of patients, especially the chronic and frail, in close continuity with hospital services and the socio-health network.



